93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

75th Emmys: Elton John achieves EGOT status

January 15, 2024 10:19PM EST
Share
Courtesy Disney+

While reading the nominees for the Emmys Variety Special (Live) on Monday night, January 15, presenter Amy Poehler said of nominee Elton John, “EGOT to be excited about this.” That’s because a win would give the rock legend that much-coveted awards milestone — and whaddya know: It did.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the live Disney+ special documenting Elton’s final North American concert, won the Emmy, making Elton an EGOT.  He now has one Emmy, two Oscars, a Tony Award and six Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Or perhaps we should say he has a “KNEEGOT”?  At the podium, executive producer Ben Winston said that Elton wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony because he had to have a knee operation — he’s fine, though.  Winston gave a special shout-out to Elton’s husband David Furnish, crediting him for having the “creative vision” for the live special, and praised Elton as “all of our heroes.”

Elton is the 19th person ever to achieve a competitive EGOT. Others who’ve done it include John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Rita Moreno and Whoopi Goldberg.  Six additional people have won an EGOT with noncompetitive or honorary awards.

In a statement, Elton said, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

He added, “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
4:12am
Small Town FamousBowman
4:09am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
4:06am
The PainterCody Johnson
4:03am
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
3:59am
View Full Playlist