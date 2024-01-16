75th Emmys: The complete winners list
The 75th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, aired Monday, January 15, on Fox.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Drama Series
Succession
Comedy Series
The Bear
Limited Series
Beef
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Writing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Directing for a Drama Series
Mark Mylod, Succession
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
