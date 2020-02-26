      Weather Alert

8 Weeks Down and Just 44 More To Go…

Feb 26, 2020 @ 8:41am
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill

Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still walking everyday like me?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim Amanda and Betsy?

 

Here’s how I did on my treadmill for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 2/19- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 2/20- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 2/21- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 2/22- 20 min @0.6 miles

Sunday, 2/23- 45 min @1 1/2 miles

Monday, 2/24- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 2/25- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.

Let me know how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

 

