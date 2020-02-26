8 Weeks Down and Just 44 More To Go…
Blurry of running sport shoes at the gym while a young caucasian woman is having jogging on the treadmill
Where’s my WFLS Walkers? Are you still walking everyday like me?
Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim Amanda and Betsy?
Here’s how I did on my treadmill for the last 7 days:
Wednesday, 2/19- 15 min @1/2 mile
Thursday, 2/20- 15 min @1/2 mile
Friday, 2/21- 15 miles @1/2 mile
Saturday, 2/22- 20 min @0.6 miles
Sunday, 2/23- 45 min @1 1/2 miles
Monday, 2/24- 15 min @1/2 mile
Tuesday, 2/25- 15 min @1/2 mile
Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.
Let me know how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.