9 Weeks Down and Just 43 More To Go…

Mar 4, 2020 @ 6:00am


Where’s my WFLS Walkers?  Are you still walking everyday like me?

Karlina, Mary, Tammy, Kristen, Angel, Molly, Erin, Lisa, Tracey, Sonya, Therese, Barbara, Stephanie, Terrie, Sandra, Cindy, Ronda, Robyn, Rachel, Lita, Ellen, Dee, Sharon, Kim, Amanda and Betsy?

I’m still getting a walk in everyday on my treadmill in my basement.

 

Here’s how I did for the last 7 days:

Wednesday, 2/26- 15 min @1/2 mile

Thursday, 2/27- 15 min @1/2 mile

Friday, 2/28- 15 miles @1/2 mile

Saturday, 2/29- 20 min @0.6 miles

Sunday, 3/1- 30 min @1 mile

Monday, 3/2- 15 min @1/2 mile

Tuesday, 3/3- 15 min @1/2 mile

 

Walk at least 15 minutes and we can help motivate and support one another.

Email me how you are doing at Bonnie@wfls.com or let’s be friends on Facebook and Instagram.

