A 1990's Joe Diffie! When is the last time you saw him? By Jessica Cash | Aug 10, 2018 @ 5:21 AM Joe Diffie and Tracy Lawrence are together at CVAH tomorrow night. Tickets will be on sale at the gate. Gates open at 5:30 pm! See you there. When is the last time you saw Joe Diffie or Tracy Lawrence?