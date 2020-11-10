Listen
Bonnie Miller
A Salute To Our Military Veterans with Kix Brooks
Nov 10, 2020 @ 11:12am
Kix Brooks is taking over WFLS tomorrow from 10am-Noon. He will
play your favorite Patriotic songs.
kix brooks
military
salute
veterans day
vets
wfls
November 11th, 2020
Today's New Country
SOCIAL