93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Conners’, ‘American Idol’ and more: ABC reveals midseason schedule

November 16, 2023 5:21PM EST
Share
'Abbott Elementary' - ABC/Gilles Mingasson

ABC has announced its 2024 midseason premiere dates, kicking off Monday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET, when The Bachelor premieres, followed by an all-new eight-episode true-crime series of ABC News’ 20/20.

On Wednesday, February 7, The Conners and Not Dead Yet return, starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a special one-hour premiere of the Emmy Award-winning Abbott Elementary and the unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey.

On Sunday, February 18, American Idol returns for its seventh season on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, followed by ABC News’ iconic hidden camera show What Would You Do? at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20, will see the return of dramas Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, while television’s No. 1 broadcast drama 9-1-1 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m., preceding fan favorites Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
10:32pm
CertifiedLaura Bryna
10:25pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
10:22pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
10:18pm
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
10:12pm
View Full Playlist