ACM Honors lineup expands with Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean + more performers

August 16, 2024 2:05PM EDT
The Academy of Country Music has added more performers to its 17th annual ACM Honors.

Jason Aldean, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Terri Clark, Lee Ann Womack, and co-hosts Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis join the earlier announced list of performers, which includes Eric ChurchKeith UrbanTyler HubbardAshley McBrydeDarius RuckerVince GillEmmylou Harris and Jamey Johnson.

Happening Aug. 21 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the special night will honor Luke Bryan (ACM Lifting Lives Award), Chris Stapleton (Artist-Songwriter of the Year), Lainey Wilson (ACM Triple Crown and Milestone Award), Alan Jackson (Poet’s Award) and Trisha Yearwood (ACM Icon), among others.

If you’ll be in Music City and want to attend, get tickets at axs.com.

