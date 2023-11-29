93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Adam Sandler’s animated ‘Leo’ sets Netflix record

November 29, 2023 1:30PM EST
Adam Sandler‘s new animated movie Leo is a hit for Netflix, and it managed to break a record for the streamer to boot.

With 34.6 million views, Leo became both the most-viewed title of the week and the streamer’s biggest animated debut hit.

The movie, which co-stars the voice of Old Dads co-writer and director Bill Burr, has Sandler playing the titular school pet lizard to Burr’s turtle Squirtle. With the pals having been in the same classroom for decades, the lizard decides he needs to go on one last adventure.

The movie also features the voices of Jason Alexander, Everything Everywhere Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Sandler’s fellow SNL vets Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner and Rob Schneider, and those of Adam’s real-life actress wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sunny and Sadie.

