Addendum For Contest Home For The Holidays / Rocking The Holidays
THIS LOCAL PRIZE ADDENDUM, WHICH APPLIES TO STATIONS WVBX, WFLS, WWUZ, WNTX, DOES NOT AFFECT ANY OTHER STATIONS PARTICIPATING IN THE APTIVADA NATIONWIDE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS/ROCKING THE HOLIDAYS CONTEST. OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE CONTEST CAN BE FOUND HERE. This Addendum was revised on Nov. 1, 2019.
Sweepstakes Name: Home For The Holidays / Rocking The Holidays (the “Contest”)
Stations: WVBX, WFLS, WWUZ, WNTX
The Contest is sponsored locally by Rocking Nissan of Stafford, 1 Coachman Circle, Stafford, VA 22554.
1. By entering the Contest, entrants residing in the WVBX, WFLS, WWUZ, WNTX listening area(s) will be automatically entered to win a one thousand dollar ($1,000) Visa gift card courtesy of Rocking Nissan of Stafford. One local winner will be randomly selected from all local entries on or about Saturday December 14th, 2019 and notified via phone, email or social media. Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received.