After Oscar win, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ migrating back to theaters

After the acclaimed film’s Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron is flying back into theaters.

Starting March 22, the new screenings will showcase exclusive bonus content featuring an introduction from the film’s Golden Globe-winning composer, Joe Hisaishi, as well as a recorded drawing session with supervising animator Takeshi Honda.

Both the original Japanese version of the animated film and its American-dubbed version will be screened, the latter of which features the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Florence Pugh, Mark Hamill and Robert Pattinson.

The movie centers on a 12-year-old boy, Mahito Maki (Luca Padovan), who is sent by his father (Bale) to live in the country with his aunt after his mother dies. There, he follows a heron into a mysterious tunnel and finds himself in a world shared by both the dead and the living.

Heron marked Miyazaki’s second Oscar following 2002’s influential Spirited Away earned him his first Academy Award.

