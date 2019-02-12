Ahoy…”Pirates of the Caribbean” Ship will be coming to Arlington!

If you’re a fan of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” you won’t want to miss this.

‘Providence’ which is one of the ships from the movies will be docking in Arlington this June or July at the end of King Street from Tall Ship Providence Foundation. The ship is being restored in Maine and should be completed by April 30th. The plan is to have the ship in Old Town Alexandria by 4th of July weekend.

The ‘Providence’ is a full-scale replica of one of the U.S. Continental Navy’s first warships, which was captained by John Paul Jones, the father of the U.S. Navy, under the leadership of General George Washington. What can we look forward to? There will be public tours, chartered cruises, educational programs and beer cruises presented in partnership with Alexandria’s own Port City Brewing Company.