Alan Jackson to receive the 2022 CMT Artist of a Lifetime award

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Alan Jackson is this year’s recipient of the CMT Artist of a Lifetime award.

He will be honored as part of the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, set to take place next month. The award recognizes his long history with CMT and country music in general; his decades-spanning career has seen him release almost 60 music videos to date.

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor,” the singer says in a statement. “I’m very proud.”

Alan was previously named a “CMT Giant” in 2008, and he also won the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014. Over the years, his music videos have also won trophies both at the ACM Awards and at the CMA Awards.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will also celebrate Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson. The event will broadcast live from Nashville on October 14 starting at 9 p.m. ET.

