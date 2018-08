EDGEWOOD, MD - DECEMBER 28: An Aldi discount grocery store stands on December 28, 2017 in Edgewood, Maryland. Aldi, which has approximtely 1,700 stores across the USA, will receive fresh competition from its also German rival Lidl, which is launching its first US stores this year on the East Coast. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Yes, Aldi is coming out with Advent Calendars…One is completely Wine and the other is Cheese.

Wine Advent- Sells for $70 and comes with 24 mini bottles of wine in red, white, rosé, and bubbly varieties.

Cheese Advent- Sells for $13 and comes with 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, gouda, and edam cheese.

Mark November 7th down on your Calendar because these advent calendars won’t last long. And they will only be available at Aldi.

Read all about it here.