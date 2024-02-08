Aliens From Outer Space Invade Super Bowl? You Can Bet On it.

You can bet on pretty much anything when it comes to sports biggest game. And now we can even go interstellar! One daring online bookie is rolling the dice on extraterrestrial entertainment, offering odds that aliens will invade Las Vegas during the Super Bowl! Not stopping there, the result of the invasion will make the game end in a tie!

With a slim 0.1 percent chance of this sci-fi scenario playing out, you might just hit the jackpot and beam up some big bucks if you place your bets on the ultimate touchdown from outer space! Got to admit it does kind of make it more fun than just who wins and who loses.