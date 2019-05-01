All Request Lunch Hour- GEICO

Be listening in your “All Request Lunch Hour ” brought to you by Geico this week…

Around 12:20pm you could win tickets for The Good Ol’ Boys Fest. It’s happening at the Shenandoah Speedway on August 10th and August 11th. Tickets are good for both days.

It’s the Official 40th Anniversary Birthday Bash with Music, Food, Cars, and Family Fun. Even some of the stars from TV Show, The Dukes Of Hazzard will be there like Crazy Cooter, Daisy Duke, Luke Duke, Enos, & Deputy Cletus.

NE Ohio Dukes & James A. Smith will team up for an amazing “STUNT” show on Sunday. The General Lee will be flying in the air!!!!