Alpha Cares about our neighbors in Fredericksburg. This new initiative will help us collect items in need for the Brisben Center as well as raise awareness for our neighbors in need. You can read more about the Brisben Center and what they do below.
We have set up collection locations with some of our local partners in the community. The collections will begin October 15 and end on November 14th. These partners agreed to open their doors to listeners and folks that want to help donate items. A list of items to donate is below. These are the ONLY items the Brisben Center currently needs. Please adhere to the list when making donations. As always, we appreciate the love, support and generosity of our listeners here in Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas.
If you would prefer to make a cash donation which is tax deductible, please click here.
Items in Need:
39-gallon trash bags-URGENT NEED
Toilet paper—URGENT NEED
Hand dish soap—URGENT NEED
Coffee–URGENT NEED
Creamer—URGENT NEED
Sugar—URGENT NEED
Ice—URGENT NEED
13 gallon trash bags
Ranch dressing
Salt and pepper
Powdered laundry detergent
Napkins
Paper towels
Men’s white undershirts—all sizes
Liquid cleaners- Pine Sol, Mr. Clean, Lysol, etc–
Disposable bowls
Diapers- size 4 and up
Microwave popcorn
Apples and oranges
Salad dressings
Ladies pajamas—all sizes
Adult long johns—all sizes
Collection Locations:
10908 Courthouse Road, St 100 Fredericksburg VA 22408
10705 Courthouse Road, St 116 Fredericksburg VA 22407
1611 Jeff Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
28 S Gateway Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22406
2042 Plank Road, Fredericksburg VA 22401
501 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg VA 22401
6501 Dominion Raceway Avenue, Woodford, VA 22580
About the Brisben Center: