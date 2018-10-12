Alpha Cares about our neighbors in Fredericksburg. This new initiative will help us collect items in need for the Brisben Center as well as raise awareness for our neighbors in need. You can read more about the Brisben Center and what they do below.

We have set up collection locations with some of our local partners in the community. The collections will begin October 15 and end on November 14th. These partners agreed to open their doors to listeners and folks that want to help donate items. A list of items to donate is below. These are the ONLY items the Brisben Center currently needs. Please adhere to the list when making donations. As always, we appreciate the love, support and generosity of our listeners here in Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas.

If you would prefer to make a cash donation which is tax deductible, please click here.

Items in Need:



39-gallon trash bags-URGENT NEED

Toilet paper—URGENT NEED

Hand dish soap—URGENT NEED

Coffee–URGENT NEED

Creamer—URGENT NEED

Sugar—URGENT NEED

Ice—URGENT NEED

13 gallon trash bags

Ranch dressing

Salt and pepper

Powdered laundry detergent

Napkins

Paper towels

Men’s white undershirts—all sizes

Liquid cleaners- Pine Sol, Mr. Clean, Lysol, etc–

Disposable bowls

Diapers- size 4 and up

Microwave popcorn

Apples and oranges

Salad dressings

Ladies pajamas—all sizes

Adult long johns—all sizes

Collection Locations:

10908 Courthouse Road, St 100 Fredericksburg VA 22408

10705 Courthouse Road, St 116 Fredericksburg VA 22407

1611 Jeff Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

28 S Gateway Drive, Fredericksburg VA 22406

2042 Plank Road, Fredericksburg VA 22401

501 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg VA 22401

6501 Dominion Raceway Avenue, Woodford, VA 22580

About the Brisben Center:

The Thurman Brisben Center is an 80-bed emergency shelter for homeless, women, children and men. Open 24/7 each day of the year, it has 20 beds for women, 28 for men, and 32 in eight family-style units. At no cost to them, residents have access to three meals a day, showers, laundry facilities, a computer lab, infirmary, meditation room, children’s activity room and playground. Assistance is available with housing, employment, medical concerns, day care, children’s schooling, and more. The Center manages all this at a cost of $33 per night per individual.

Founded in 1988 by area churches as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, the Center in 2005 moved to a new 16,000 square foot, ADA compliant facility on the bus line in Fredericksburg’s Battlefield Industrial Park. Clean, safe and secure, it functions as a temporary home while clients work, with our hand-up approach, to obtain healthy housing.

In FY 2018, the Brisben Center sheltered 590 residents; 166 single females, 253 single males, 90 children, 58 families and 47 veterans. In the past decade, over 7,000 individuals found respite as they worked to build a bridge to their new home.