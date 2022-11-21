American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Dan + Shay earn country honors

ABC

The 2022 American Music Awards went down in Los Angeles last night, with Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen the big country winners.

Taylor nabbed two country awards: Favorite Female Country Artist, and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version). These wins, along with several others last night, extend Tay’s record as the most awarded artist in AMA history with 40 wins.

Also winning two awards was Morgan, who nabbed Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song for “Wasted on You.”

The only award handed out on the broadcast was Favorite Country Duo or Group, which went to Dan + Shay.

“We are so grateful to get to make country music,” Shay Mooney shared while accepting the award. “We are proud to represent our community here. This is unbelievable.” Dan Smyers thanked his musical partner, noting, “I am so glad to make music with you, this is a dream come true to stand on this stage with you and accept this award,” adding to their fans, “we couldn’t do this without you…you change our lives every single day.”

And while Taylor’s win for Favorite Female Country Artist robbed Carrie Underwood of another AMA trophy, that didn’t stop her from wowing the crowd with a performance of her Denim & Rhinestones track “Crazy Angels,” which she began while hanging over the audience in a spherical apparatus.

Also performing last night was Yola, who sang “Break the Bough” for the show’s second annual “Song of the Soul” moment, and Jimmie Allen, who paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, performing a bit of her classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on guitar.

