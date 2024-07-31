America’s Burning Ghost Town

“A 50-year old underground coal fire caused the evacuation of Centralia, Pennsylvania. Deserted streets, rubble and abandoned land are all that remain in what was once a coal mining town of 5,000 people. The fire still burns underground to this day.” (Getty: lauradyoung)

Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania’s coal country, Centralia is a town unlike any other in the United States. Once a bustling mining community, Centralia has been reduced to an eerie, mostly abandoned ghost town due to an underground mine fire that has been burning since 1962. The story of Centralia is both fascinating and tragic, and it serves as a stark reminder of the powerful and sometimes destructive forces of nature.

I first learned of Centralia from the television show, The UnXplained, hosted by William Shatner (Season 1, Episode 4). Intrigued by towns segment on the show, I started doing some research and learned that the town was about 4 miles away from where my Mom grew up, Mount Carmel, PA. At this point, I had to call my Mom and ask her about the town…everything I had already learned, she told me verbatim.

History of Centralia: Centralia, founded in 1866, and at its peak, the town had a population of around 2,000 residents. The town’s economy was primarily driven by anthracite coal mining, a common industry in the region. For nearly a century, the mines provided steady employment and economic stability for the people of Centralia.

The Fire That Changed Everything: The exact cause of the fire is still debated. In May 1962, the town hired five members of the volunteer fire company to clean up the towns landfill by burning it, just like the town had done previously. However, this time was different, this would be the first time the clean up would take place at the relocated landfill, which was located at an abandoned strip-mine pit, just outside the borough limits.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful, as it is believed that embers from the fire had fallen into an unsealed opening in the pit, which allowed it to enter the abandoned coal mine tunnels which in turn fueled the fire with it’s rich anthracite deposits. As my Mom recalls…multiple attempts where made to put the fire out. Every time they thought it was out… days later, smoke would be seen raising from the ground.

As the fire continued to burn beneath the town, it created dangerous conditions on the surface. Roads buckled, toxic gases seeped through the ground, and sinkholes appeared without warning.

In 1981, Todd Domboski, a 12-year old boy, narrowly escaped death when playing in his grandmother’s backyard. Due to the fire, the ground suddenly gave way beneath him. A sinkhole, 4-feet wide and 150-feet deep, opened up…almost swallowing him whole. The boy was fortunate enough to grab onto an exposed tree root, preventing him from falling deep into the hole. His cousin was able to quickly pull him to safety.

The near-tragedy brought national attention to Centralia, highlighting the hazardous living conditions in the town. It accelerated the government’s efforts to relocate residents and marked a turning point in the town’s decline. By the mid-1980s, the situation had become untenable, and the government offered buyouts to residents. Most accepted the offer and relocated, leaving Centralia a near-empty shell of its former self.

Modern-Day Centralia: As of the 2020 census, only five people still reside in Centralia, despite the government officially condemning the town. The eerie landscape is marked by smoke rising from the ground, abandoned buildings, and the remnants of what was once a vibrant community. The most famous landmark is the Graffiti Highway, a section of Route 61 that became a canvas for graffiti artists before being covered with dirt in 2020 to deter visitors.

Centralia has become a popular destination for urban explorers and those curious about its haunting story. While visitors are drawn to the town’s unique and unsettling atmosphere, it’s important to remember that Centralia is still dangerous. The ground remains unstable, and toxic gases can pose serious health risks.

In April 2021, volunteers planted 250 apple trees to help restore the town’s ecosystem and wildlife habitats. The town’s Ukrainian Catholic church, remains in use to this day on the outskirts of town, as it was found that the church was built on solid rock, not coal, making it not in danger of collapse.

The Legacy of Centralia: The town’s fate has inspired numerous books, and documentaries. While Centralia may never return to its former glory, its legacy lives on as a cautionary tale and a testament to the resilience of its former residents. Whether you’re a history buff, an urban explorer, or simply someone intrigued by the unusual, Centralia, PA offers a fascinating glimpse into the past and a stark reminder of nature’s enduring power.

To learn more about Centralia and to see footage of the town when it was thriving…search Centralia on YouTube.