Amy Grant shares how Vince Gill “made every day of the journey okay” after bike accident

January 16, 2023 1:30PM EST
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Amy Grant is crediting her hubby, Vince Gill, with helping her get through the tough times following her July bicycle accident, telling People the country star “made every day of the journey okay.”

“The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing,” she shares. “Everything canceled, and I just said, ‘What if I’m never all the way back?’”

“And he said, ‘Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take [it] one day at a time, and we’re here, and I love you,’” she continues. “And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic.” 

As for her recovery, Grant says she still has memory issues and struggles with low stamina, but notes, “They said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury.” She adds, “But I’m telling you, I’m glad for every day.” 

Amy spoke to People on the red carpet at Music Center in Los Angeles’ event paying tribute to music exec Jerry MossVariety reports she performed her classic “I Will Remember You” at the event.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

