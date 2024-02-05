An Oreo Cookie Can Actually Get Me To Space? Let’s Go!

Digital illustration of the Solar system. Sun, Earth and planetary Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and the dwarf Pluto. A row of planets and a stellar nebula in outer space. Clipping path included for the foreground objects. Opacity and bump textures for the earth and other planets map prepared via images from www.nasa.gov. Earth texture: images-assets.nasa.gov/image/iss040e016389/iss040e016389~orig.jpg

Numerous Oreos flood the market, rendering our interest indifferent. However, one caught my attention: the arrival of “Space Dunk” Oreos!

Quick description: Diverging from the conventional white filling, these Oreos boast two layers of pink and blue, accompanied by the addition of “popping candy.”

Yet, it’s not just about the unique cookie; what truly captivates me is… the space. Because the grand prize is a chance to journey to the EDGE OF SPACE. No purchase is necessary; simply visit: https://liftoff.oreo.com/ to enter.

The lucky winner secures a seat on a Space Perspective flight, (Link:https://spaceperspective.com/ ) tentatively scheduled for next year. Picture ascending to 100,000 feet in a colossal hot air balloon for a breathtaking view, albeit without the thrill of weightlessness.

A fascinating twist unfolds in the terms and conditions: you aren’t obligated to embark on the space journey. Instead, you can opt for a substantial alternative – a generous $125,000. The dilemma arises: a celestial voyage or a big cash prize? What would be your choice?