93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

An Oreo Cookie Can Actually Get Me To Space? Let’s Go!

February 5, 2024 7:37AM EST
Share
An Oreo Cookie Can Actually Get Me To Space? Let’s Go!
Digital illustration of the Solar system. Sun, Earth and planetary Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and the dwarf Pluto. A row of planets and a stellar nebula in outer space. Clipping path included for the foreground objects. Opacity and bump textures for the earth and other planets map prepared via images from www.nasa.gov. Earth texture: images-assets.nasa.gov/image/iss040e016389/iss040e016389~orig.jpg

Numerous Oreos flood the market, rendering our interest indifferent. However, one caught my attention: the arrival of “Space Dunk” Oreos!

Quick description: Diverging from the conventional white filling, these Oreos boast two layers of pink and blue, accompanied by the addition of “popping candy.”

Yet, it’s not just about the unique cookie; what truly captivates me is… the space. Because the grand prize is a chance to journey to the EDGE OF SPACE. No purchase is necessary; simply visit:  https://liftoff.oreo.com/  to enter.

The lucky winner secures a seat on a Space Perspective flight,  (Link:https://spaceperspective.com/ ) tentatively scheduled for next year. Picture ascending to 100,000 feet in a colossal hot air balloon for a breathtaking view, albeit without the thrill of weightlessness.

A fascinating twist unfolds in the terms and conditions: you aren’t obligated to embark on the space journey. Instead, you can opt for a substantial alternative – a generous $125,000. The dilemma arises: a celestial voyage or a big cash prize? What would be your choice?

Recently Played

Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
10:44am
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
10:40am
RumorLee Brice
10:37am
World On FireNate Smith
10:34am
Fast CarLuke Combs
10:30am
View Full Playlist