And the Most Expensive Vintage Toy Ever Is . . .

A new record has been set for the most expensive vintage toy ever. However, before you rush to check your closet or attic, it’s unlikely you have one of these.

The toy in question is Boba Fett from “Star Wars”—specifically, the original Kenner action figure from 1979. This isn’t just any Boba Fett, though; it’s a rare prototype that never made it to store shelves.

The initial design for the figure featured a missile that fired from a cannon on its back. However, the company deemed it too dangerous for children, so the version that was sold didn’t include this feature.

Around 100 of these prototypes with the firing rocket were produced, and approximately 70 are known to be in the hands of collectors. Recently, one of these rare figures sold at auction for a staggering $525,000, setting a new record.

The previous record for one of these Boba Fett figures, notorious for their choking hazard, was $236,000.

The latest buyer is open to selling the figure, but his minimum asking price is $787,500.