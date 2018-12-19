And the Winner is…

So we had a office decorating contest at work. There was 3 categories to win in.

*Most Festive

*Most Creative

and

*Most Outrageous

Peck the halls was the theme I went with because you know…chickens.

Chicken foot prints walking into my office…

The door…covered in chicken wrapping paper (Tractor Supply 2 years ago).

My office! Chickens everywhere.

Yes, I had to bring my shimmer chicken light. It’s perfect!

Little Christmas tree from Dollar Store with a strand of lights from Dollar tree too. I placed little chicks around.

I wrapped my coaster, radio and mouse pad in chicken paper.

This ceramic chicken was filled with chocolate santa lollipops. Really good and was from Aldi.

My peck the halls wrapping paper. (From last year at Tractor Supply…this year was white instead of red)

I wrote a song…

Guess who won for Most Creative? Yep…yours truly.

And I won some awesome gifts. 🙂