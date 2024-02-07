And Virginia’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Is…..

Valentine’s Day is officially a week from today (02/07)! You know what that means… candy!!! Or I mean a celebration of love… yeah that’s it.

Look we all know, our favorite part of this holiday is receiving candy either from our sweetheart or ourselves. Which is why there is no surprise that according to a poll by CandyStore.com, 47% of Americans will buy themselves some chocolate for Valentine’s Day. But let’s dig a little deeper shall we? What is the candy that is going to be hard to find this Valentine’s Day in Virginia stores because it’s so popular?

Conversation Hearts…

Really Virginia? This is the #1 candy in the state? It’s not even chocolate! I feel like Hershey’s, Reese’s and even heart shaped box of chocolates all got robbed. I am disappointed in you Virginia. We need to get our chocolate act together. Just know if you are looking for conversation hearts this Valentine’s Day, well there will be one extra box on the shelf because I will not be buying those.