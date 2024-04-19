1. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?

Answer is Echo: Echoes “speak” without a mouth, “hear” without ears, and are created when sound waves bounce off surfaces and return to the listener.

2. The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

Answer is Pencil: It’s taken from a graphite mine, enclosed in a wooden case (the pencil body), and used by almost everyone.

3. What gets more wet as it dries?

Answer is a Towel: The more you dry yourself, the wetter it gets.