Are Tacos Sandwiches? Now We Have An Official Answer

May 15, 2024 5:53AM EDT
If the first thing you pondered when you woke up this morning was whether or not tacos are sandwiches, I have good news for you! The court decision is in and….

TACOS ARE SANDWICHES!

A judge in Indiana just ruled that YES, they are.  Some guy wanted to open a Mexican place in a strip mall, but a contract said he could only sell “made-to-order” sandwiches.  So he sued, claiming tacos and burritos ARE sandwiches, and the judge agreed. Now, there could still be an appeal, and the next judge might disagree.  But he ruled that tacos and burritos are basically just “Mexican-style sandwiches.”

So there you go, you can now happily go on with your day knowing the biggest debate you were going to have today has been resolved. Your welcome.

