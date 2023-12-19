93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Are These “Christmas Traditions” Overrated?

December 19, 2023 8:03AM EST
Cookies

The holidays are all fun and games when you are a kid but when you become an adult- they are sometimes more stress than they are worth. But the Christmas traditions, in my opinion, make up for it— or at least SOME of them.

A website recently suggested various “Christmas traditions”and then asked people whether they’re really still into those or if it’s a holiday tradition they secretly despise. Thousands of people weighed in and here are the results!

The top 10 most overrated holiday traditions are as follows:

1.  Secret Santa – I can’t stand this tradition- just give me a gift I will actually like.

 

2.  Snow – Used to love it, now can definitely do without it.

 

3.  All presents MUST be opened on Christmas Day.  No exceptions.  This is a weird one and just depends on your traditions.

 

4.  Christmas music.

 

5.  Christmas movies.

 

6.  Christmas carols.  Eh, I could take or leave this one.

 

7.  Christmas decorations. NOT OVERRATED! Everyone needs Christmas cheer!

 

8.  Hosting Christmas parties.  These can be fun just a lot of work.

 

9.  “I’m offended if someone says they don’t like Christmas.”

 

10.  Ugly Christmas sweaters.  100% agree with this! Why are we spending so much money on something considered “ugly”?

