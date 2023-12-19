Are These “Christmas Traditions” Overrated?

The holidays are all fun and games when you are a kid but when you become an adult- they are sometimes more stress than they are worth. But the Christmas traditions, in my opinion, make up for it— or at least SOME of them.

A website recently suggested various “Christmas traditions”and then asked people whether they’re really still into those or if it’s a holiday tradition they secretly despise. Thousands of people weighed in and here are the results!

The top 10 most overrated holiday traditions are as follows:

1. Secret Santa – I can’t stand this tradition- just give me a gift I will actually like.

2. Snow – Used to love it, now can definitely do without it.

3. All presents MUST be opened on Christmas Day. No exceptions. This is a weird one and just depends on your traditions.

4. Christmas music.

5. Christmas movies.

6. Christmas carols. Eh, I could take or leave this one.

7. Christmas decorations. NOT OVERRATED! Everyone needs Christmas cheer!

8. Hosting Christmas parties. These can be fun just a lot of work.

9. “I’m offended if someone says they don’t like Christmas.”

10. Ugly Christmas sweaters. 100% agree with this! Why are we spending so much money on something considered “ugly”?