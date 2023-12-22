Are You On The Naughty or Nice List? Enter Your Name & Find Out

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

December 22, 2023 9:16AM EST
Have you been naughty or nice this year? Well if it we were to advocate for ourselves- I am sure we would all say the nice list right? Of course! But what if I told you- it’s not up to us and may just have to do with our names?

The North Pole Government: Department of Christmas Affairs has shared their OFFICIAL naughty/nice list tracker and all you have to do is enter your name to find out which list you have ended up on this year. What do they base this on? Well…

“The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour come Christmas.” – https://www.christmasaffairs.com/list/

That’s the official word! So find out by clicking here to find out if you have been naughty or nice this year! (I already looked, and your girl made it on the nice list this year! I mean duh…)

