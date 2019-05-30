“Around the Town” Trolley this summer for FREE…

Looking for some FREE Family fun? The City of Fredericksburg is bringing back their FREE shuttle service for locals and tourists alike. It will transport visitors around downtown on Friday and Saturday evenings between May 31st and August 31st between 5:00pm – 9:00pm.

The FREE rides will include a roughly 15-minute loop of downtown and stop at four carefully selected locations. The Trolley Tours guides will have handy information for riders upon request about the downtown and its rich history and many amenities.

The 4 stops include:

Parking lot at Barton and William streets (#10 on parking map) Hurkamp Park near the corner of William and Prince Edward streets (#8,9,7 on parking map) Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline Street (#2,3,4,5,6 on parking map) Near Carl’s Ice Cream at 2200 Princess Anne Street

More details can be found here.