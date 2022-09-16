As Garth Brooks wraps his Stadium Tour, he says he’ll miss his crew the most: “We’re a family”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM

This weekend, Garth Brooks officially wraps his Stadium Tour with the run’s final of five shows in Croke Park, Dublin. As he looks towards the end of the run, Garth says that he’ll miss his road family the most after he shuts down the trek.

“What am I going to miss most? The people that are on the tour,” the singer explains, pointing out that his crew more than doubled to accommodate for the large-scale return to the road following 2020 and 2021’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

“We went from 18-20 trucks to 58 trucks,” Garth goes on to say. “All those new jobs…all those new people…at the end of the tour, you’ve got a lot of people out there that love one another.”

He adds, “We’re a family.”

The Stadium Tour may be in the rearview, but Garth won’t stay still for long. He’s planning three shows at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — a newly-constructed venue at Bass Pro Shops Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri — for the end of September and beginning of October.

Those shows will be a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Bass Pro, held by the store’s founder, Johnny Morris.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.