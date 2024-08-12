Ashley McBryde gets “completely honest” in new announcement

“I haven’t been completely honest with you, and you know that’s something really important to me. Transparency, honesty, kindness and things like that,” Ashley McBryde opens her announcement video on Monday.

“I can’t talk about those values without upholding them,” she continues, seemingly setting the tone for some heavy personal or career news.

“So in the interest of honesty, I wanted to let you know that I couldn’t let this year pass without doing a fan party!” Ashley exclaims, breaking the serious buildup of her announcement.

Ashley will revisit her “Bad Old Bar Days” with a “Trybe party for the ages” on Sept. 6 at Eric Church‘s Chief’s On Broadway.

Tickets to the event, which is open to all premium Trybe Fan Club members, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

For more information, visit thetrybe.ashleymcbryde.com.

Ashley recently performed her current single, “The Devil I Know,” on ABC’s Good Morning America. If you missed it, you can head over to YouTube to watch it now.

