Ashley McBryde knew she wanted to embark on her sobriety journey privately
Ashley McBryde decided to quit drinking alcohol in June 2022, and no one in the public knew about it.
The decision to keep it hush-hush was very much intentional for the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer.
“I decided that I wasn’t gonna talk about it at all until at least a year, because what I didn’t need was people on social media being like, ‘Ashley McBryde swears off alcohol!’” Ashley tells People in a recent interview. “All people are gonna do is just wait for you to screw up, and that’s really annoying. I did it for me. I didn’t do it for social media.”
Now sober for over a year, Ashley says she’s noticed changes in many aspects of her life, including her physical appearance and vocals — all of which have been aided by exercise, healthier eating habits and therapy.
“It’s the best I’ve felt, the best I’ve looked,” she shares, “and the difference in my voice … If you had told me even 10 years ago, you think you love your voice? You should hear it without drinking, because along with drinking comes smoking for me.”
Ashley’s currently #21 on the country charts with “Light On in the Kitchen,” the lead single off her latest album, The Devil I Know.
