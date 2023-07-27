93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Ashley McBryde shares snippet of "Cool Little Bars"

July 27, 2023
Ashley McBryde‘s set to drop “Cool Little Bars” on Friday, August 4.

“Don’t know where I’d be without them. #CoolLittleBars in out 8.4!” Ashley announces on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars,” goes the rootsy chorus. 

“Cool Little Bars” will be featured in Ashley’s upcoming album The Devil I Know, which arrives September 8. It’s available for preorder now.

