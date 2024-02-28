93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Ashley McBryde, Wynonna + more to honor Patsy Cline

February 28, 2024 4:15PM EST
Some of your favorite country stars are headed to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to honor the legacy of Patsy Cline‘s legacy at an upcoming tribute in Nashville.

Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline is set to take place April 22. Joining the multigenre lineup are Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton, Tanya Tucker, Pam TillisKristin Chenoweth, Natalie Grant and more, with additional artists to be announced later.

The tribute show will feature intimate stories, reflections and memories shared by those who knew Patsy, as well as a slew of performances. Patsy’s greatest hits include “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “She’s Got You.”

You can grab tickets beginning March 1 at ryman.com.

