Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters among 2023 Pilgrimage Festival performers

March 8, 2023 12:30PM EST
Courtesy of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

The 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s star-studded lineup has been announced.

Held on September 23 and September 24 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, this year’s event will feature performances from Ashley McBrydeZach BryanHailey WhittersIan MunsickCharlie WorshamThe War and TreatyLucas GrimesBoy Named BanjoMargo Price, Yola and many more.

The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline on Saturday, while Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will cap off the festival on Sunday. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. CT on the festival’s website. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

