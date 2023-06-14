93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Ashley McBryde’s “Light On In The Kitchen” video features a special guest

June 14, 2023 1:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde has unveiled the music video for her single “Light On In The Kitchen.”

The monochrome video features Ashley delivering the song in various spaces, such as a bedroom, a kitchen and a performance space with her band. Viewers also get a glimpse of Ashley’s childhood through personal footage.

The 3 1/2-minute clip then wraps with Ashley sharing a sweet moment with her mom at the kitchen table.

“Light On In The Kitchen” is the lead single off Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record, which drops September 8, will include the previously released title track and “Learned To Lie.”

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burnin It DownJason Aldean
10:03pm
Tenneessee OrangeMegan Moroney
10:00pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
9:57pm
Everythings Gonna Be AlrightDavid Lee Murphy Ft Kenny Chesney
9:53pm
John Deere GreenJoe Diffie 2017
9:49pm
View Full Playlist