Avoid The Bite This Summer!

If you want to avoid mosquitoes, consider skipping that beer this summer. At least two studies have found you’re more likely to get bitten after drinking beer. (Yeah, I’ll just deal with the mosquito bites then.)

The science is still unclear about why mosquitoes love some people and ignore others. However, here are a few more things that could be linked to mosquito bites:

Bananas: A study found people were more likely to get bitten after eating a banana compared to eating grapes. Really smelly cheese: Mosquitoes might be attracted to a compound produced by bacteria on our skin called carboxylic acid (car-bock-sill-ick). It’s also found in stinky cheeses, like limburger. Floral-scented foods and desserts: They’re attracted to the smell of nectar-producing plants, so anything floral could draw them your way.

A few foods that might keep mosquitoes away include basil, sage, rosemary, grapefruit, and anything with garlic or onions