Baby #2 on the way for Jon Pardi

The Jon Pardi household is about to be a party of four.

Jon and his wife, Summer, are expecting their second child. The news arrived January 7 via Summer’s Instagram Reel.

“Good thing we have that extra guest room [wink emoji] we can’t wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four,” she captioned the Reel.

The video featured the couple and their 11-month-old daughter, Presley Fawn, sharing sweet family moments in the building site of their new house. Jon and Presley also took turns holding the sonogram image.

Jon and Summer welcomed Presley on February 18, 2023.

Jon’s latest studio album is Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. He’s approaching the top 40 with his Luke Bryan-assisted new single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” the lead single off Jon’s forthcoming new record.

