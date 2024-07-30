Baby and Pet Names

I loved the name Stella. I thought it was pretty. I wanted to use it in SOME way. I thought I would use it as a dog’s name. I adopted my furbaby and he was given the name “Gilbert”. As cute as that was, it had to go. He was a rescue from Hurricane Harvey. I tried to come up with a name. I finally decided on Tex, like Texas. He is now an old man but Tex was such a fitting name for him. He is not a Stella.

Fast-forward to my children. I found out I was pregnant. I was not sure if it was a boy or a girl but my husband (Brian) wanted to stick with B names. My son is named Bennett. We found that name while watching the show The Ranch and Ashton Kutcher played Colt Bennett. Then, I was pregnant again. I needed a girl name this time. Sticking with the B names. Her name is Bailey Mae. We secretly were obsessed with a youtube series called Murder, Mystery, and Makeup and the star’s name was Bailey. If she was a boy, she would have been Brady Michael.

Was there a name you always loved and wanted to name your baby or your pet?