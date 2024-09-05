Baby Name Regret

Pregnant woman trying to choose a name for her baby

Choosing the perfect baby name is a big deal for many parents. Some spend months carefully considering their options, while others make a last-minute decision right after their little one arrives. But no matter how the choice is made, a surprising number of parents wish they could hit the reset button.

According to a new survey, 9% of moms admit they’ve regretted the name they picked for their child. Meanwhile, 10% feel like the name just doesn’t match their child’s personality.

It’s not just personal doubts either. 15% of mothers say they’ve received negative comments or teasing about their child’s name. (Let’s hope those critics were classmates or maybe a disapproving mother-in-law!)

Thankfully, there’s some flexibility early on. 20% of moms say they now prefer a nickname, whether it’s a shorter version or a totally different name. And 15% say they’ve taken a liking to their child’s middle name instead.

In some cases, the change goes beyond nicknames. About 6% of mothers have gone as far as legally changing their child’s first or last name.

So, if you’re second-guessing your baby name choice, you’re definitely not alone!