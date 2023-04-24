Baby number two on the way for Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting their second child.

According to ET, Sam broke the news to fans at his concert at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre on Friday, April 21.

Sam and Hannah married in April 2017 and welcomed their first child, Lucy Lu, in May 2022.

On the music front, Sam has released several songs over the past few months, including “Outskirts,” “Walmart” and “Start Nowhere.”

His single “Water Under the Bridge” is number 22 and rising on the country charts.

