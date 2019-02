Dustin Lynch has helped bring country music to The Backstreet Boys on their new album, DNA. Dustin helped write the song “Just Like You Like It”.

The song is about wanting to make things just right for that special someone.

This isn’t the first time The Backstreet Boys have dabbled in the country music world. They did a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line in the song “God, Your Mama and Me” which hit number one on the country charts in 2017.

Watch the lyric video above to hear the new song.