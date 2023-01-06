93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Bailey Zimmerman heads into 2023 with a handful of Platinum

January 6, 2023 3:00PM EST
ABC

2022 was a good year to be Bailey Zimmerman. The newcomer grabbed two Platinum singles: one with his first #1, “Fall in Love,” and another with his current hit, “Rock and a Hard Place.” 

That makes Bailey the reigning country king of RIAA’s Class of 2022, but not the only one who made an impressive showing. Avery Anna (“Narcissist”), Nate Smith (“Whiskey on You”), Chase Matthew (“County Line”) and Corey Kent (“Wild as Her”) all scored first-time Gold records.

A Gold record means combined sales and streaming equaled more than half a million units. For Platinum, on the other hand, it’s 1 million.

