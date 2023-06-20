93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Bailey Zimmerman joins Nickelback onstage for “Rockstar”

June 20, 2023 2:30PM EDT
Share
ABC

Bailey Zimmerman surprised fans at the recent Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival in Bloomington, Illinois, when he joined Nickelback during their performance of “Rockstar.”

The “Fall In Love” hitmaker shared a video of the special moment on Instagram with the caption, “@nickelback let me sing Rockstar with them [fire + mindblown emoji] @tailgatentallboys was insane to say the least [rock on emoji] Shoutout to Chad for bein such a badass person.”

The video opens with Nickelback’s lead singer, Chad Kroeger, signaling for Bailey to come onstage. “Where’s Bailey? Let’s get Bailey to come out here! Bailey Zimmerman!” Chad shouts as the crowd erupts with cheers. Bailey arrives onstage to duet with Nickelback on their 2006 single.

To watch the full clip, visit Bailey’s Instagram. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
7:52am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
7:49am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
7:41am
DrinkabyCole Swindell
7:38am
Somethin Bout A TruckKip Moore
7:29am
View Full Playlist