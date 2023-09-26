Bailey Zimmerman scores third #1 with “Religiously”: “I can’t thank y’all enough”

Fast-rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has notched his third consecutive #1 on country radio with “Religiously.”

It follows the previous chart-toppers “Fall In Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place,” both of which have been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

“I CANT THANK YALL ENOUGH [crying + heart emoji],” Bailey writes in the caption of an Instagram reel. “Today has been a BIG FREAKIN DAY!!! The love y’all have shown me the past 3 years is MIND BLOWING… and without it I wouldn’t be where I’m at [mindblown emoji] so thank you to every one of you that has had my back [heart emoji].”

“[I] will continue to try and give you the best version of me that I can [fire emoji],” adds Bailey.

In addition to his new #1, Bailey also recently celebrated selling out his 2024 headlining RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR.

Bailey’s currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For Bailey’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

