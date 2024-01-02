Bailey Zimmerman was fairly new to Nashville when he wrote “Where It Ends”
As “Where It Ends” continues its ascent on the country charts, Bailey Zimmerman shares how the heartbreak tune’s infectious melody came about.
“I walked into the [songwriting] room one day and I was fairly new into town and I hadn’t been writing with a lot of people,” Bailey recalls to ABC Audio. Hit songwriters Grant Averill and Joe London were in the room, and as soon as a guitar riff was played, a melodic idea struck Bailey.
“All I could think in my head was like, ‘This is where it ends,’” Bailey recounts while singing the line to the tune of “Where It Ends.” “So I was like, ‘What if we did that?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s sick dude.’ I was like, “All right, let’s go.”
“Where It Ends” is the fourth single off Religiously. The Album. and follows the chart-topping hits “Fall in Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place” and the title track.
For tickets to Bailey’s headlining Religiously. The Tour., head to his website.
