Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and A Hard Place” tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for six weeks

May 2, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Rock and A Hard Place” has been holding steady atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for six consecutive weeks.

According to Billboard, “Rock and A Hard Place” is the first Country Airplay number one that has remained at its chart-topping position “for at least six weeks” since Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof” reigned for 10 weeks.

Penned by Heath WarrenJacob Hackworth and Jet Harvey, “Rock and A Hard Place” is the follow-up to Bailey’s chart-topping debut single, “Fall In Love.”

Both singles will be featured on Bailey’s forthcoming debut album, Religiously, due out May 10. The title track serves as his third single on country radio.

