‘Barbie’ co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years together

December 21, 2023 9:00AM EST
Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig married her Barbie co-writer and longtime partner Noah Baumbach after 12 years of dating, Gerwig’s rep tells People.

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, tied the knot at New York City Hall, a source tells the outlet.

The couple met in 2010 while shooting the film Greenberg and started dating a year later. The Oscar nominees share two sons together, ages 4 and 10 months.

Baumbach was previously married actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, with whom he shares a child.

