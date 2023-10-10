93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience

October 10, 2023 5:15PM EDT
Share
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Country icons Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker and hit songwriter Bob McDill will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as members on Sunday, October 22, and you’re invited to a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.

Happening from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience will take place in front of the museum and feature interviews and trivia hosted by journalist Kelly Sutton and the museum’s Dana Romanello

Museum admission is not required for this special one-hour event.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
8:48am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
8:44am
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
8:34am
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
8:32am
Shes CountryJason Aldean
8:22am
View Full Playlist