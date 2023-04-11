Beat the heat with Trisha Yearwood’s Sweet Tea cocktail

Summer’s right around the corner, and there’s no better thirst quencher in the South than good ol’ sweet tea. Introducing: Trisha Yearwood‘s Sweet Tea in a Cup Cocktail Mix.

Available now at Williams Sonoma, the mixer boasts strong flavors of black sweet tea and hints of lemon.

Trisha recently endorsed the mixer on Twitter with a simple “Cheers!” while sharing Williams Sonoma’s tweet.

For the perfect thirst quencher, it’s recommended to serve the mixer with lemonade over ice. And to enjoy a great summertime adult beverage, add vodka, rum, tequila or whiskey to the drink.

Trisha Yearwood’s Sweet Tea in a Cup Cocktail Mix can be purchased for $22.95 for a single bottle or $45.90 for a set of two. Grab yours today at Williams Sonoma.

